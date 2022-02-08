Gallery

With the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Tiger, London Zoo has released new pictures of its tiger cub.

The seven-week-old Sumatran tiger, a critically endangered species, was named Loki by ZSL's charity’s members in an online vote

Loki has been confirmed to be male, and is pictured practising his roar, while tentatively exploring the outside world, before cuddling up to mum Gaysha in the soft straw of their indoor den.

ZSL London Zoo's Kathryn Sanders said: “Those born in the Year of the Tiger are said to possess traits such as bravery, strength and self-confidence and Loki is definitely starting to show all of these – he's a strong youngster who has mum Gaysha and dad Asim wrapped around his little paw already.

“He’s definitely found his voice and is squealing constantly for attention – whether he wants a feed, a snuggle or a good lick wash from his attentive parents.”

Visitors to ZSL London Zoo will be able to look out for Loki in the Tiger Territory. Book tickets at www.zsl.org/london-zoo

"Behave." - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Me?" - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Of course..." - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Lol." - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Smile for the camera." - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Can I go play now?" - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Pleeeease." - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

"Yay!" - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas