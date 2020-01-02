Search

Penguins, sloths, lions, camels, ants...the London Zoo stocktake begins

PUBLISHED: 17:41 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 02 January 2020

Squirrel monkeys at London Zoo, ready for the annual stocktake. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Squirrel monkeys at London Zoo, ready for the annual stocktake. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

The sizeable task of counting the animals at London Zoo began on Thursday (January 2).

Asiatic lioness Heidi. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiAsiatic lioness Heidi. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

ZSL's zookeepers dug out their clipboards, calculators and cameras to tally up everything from a colony of inquisitive Humboldt penguins to critically endangered Asiatic lions and Bactrian camels.

The facility saw the arrival of many new animals in 2019, including Elio the two-toed sloth and Star the tamandua, six Humboldt penguin chicks, four Chinese giant salamanders and four big-headed turtles.

Assistant curator of mammals Teague Stubbington said: "We kick off the New Year with the annual stocktake. We have to submit the number of animals each year as part of our zoo license, and we also share them with the international zoo community to inform our global breeding programmes for endangered species.

"ZSL London Zoo is home to more than 580 species, from Endangered Asiatic lions to Critically Endangered Chinese giant salamanders, and we're working not only here in the Zoo to increase their numbers, but on conservation projects around the world too."

Humboldt penguins. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiHumboldt penguins. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Mexican red-kneed spider Kate. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiMexican red-kneed spider Kate. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Humboldt penguins. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiHumboldt penguins. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Bactrian camels. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiBactrian camels. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Alberta the tawny owl. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiAlberta the tawny owl. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Bactrian camel. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiBactrian camel. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Asiatic lioness Heidi. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiAsiatic lioness Heidi. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Pygmy goats. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiPygmy goats. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

Giant African snail. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchiGiant African snail. Picture: ZSL/TonyMargiocchi

