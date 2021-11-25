Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Penguins post Christmas lists to Santa at London Zoo

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:31 PM November 25, 2021
Penguins at London Zoo have sent their Christmas lists to Santa

Penguins at London Zoo have posted their Christmas list to Santa, hoping for some fishy treats over the festive season. 

Zookeepers helped the penguins at the Regent's Park zoo send their Christmas wishes to Santa today - November 25 - ahead of the zoo’s seasonal festivities launch this Saturday (November 27).  

ZSL London Zoo penguin keeper Jessica Jones said: “We’re pretty sure Santa now knows to get something fishy for the penguins this year, but from this Saturday, we’re inviting visitors to become elves-in-training and help make sure Santa brings the perfect pressies for all the other animals - by taking a festive fact-finding trail across the zoo.” 

After visiting the zoo’s 20,000 animals, visitors can meet Mrs Claus in the Polar Postroom, where children will be able to post their own letters to Santa.   

“Santa checks his post every day, so visitors may even spot him popping up from time to time on his own Christmas day out at London Zoo,” Jessica added. 

Visitors can explore the Magic of Christmas at London Zoo from November 27 until January 3.

For further information, visit zsl.org/zsl-london-zoo/whats-on/the-magic-of-christmas

