‘Fighting spirit’: Teenage pop band fundraise for mental health with lockdown single

PUBLISHED: 17:04 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 03 September 2020

Four members of Generation Z. Clockwise from top left: Alfie Mack, 16; Sofia Arnaldi, 19; Hanah Sugars, 16; Joe Taylor, 16. Picture: Generation Z

Four members of Generation Z. Clockwise from top left: Alfie Mack, 16; Sofia Arnaldi, 19; Hanah Sugars, 16; Joe Taylor, 16. Picture: Generation Z

A teenage pop band formed during lockdown is raising awareness of mental health after releasing their debut single.

The single is aiming to inspire other teens who have faced tough times during lockdown. Picture: Generation ZThe single is aiming to inspire other teens who have faced tough times during lockdown. Picture: Generation Z

Generation Z, a group of 13 to 19-year-olds from north-west London, recorded ‘Strong’ in aid of youth charities YoungMinds and Grief Encounter.

The music and lyrics reflect the teens’ personal stories of how they faced anxiety during the pandemic, brought on by lockdown, the closing of schools and the uncertainty that engulfed A level and GCSE results.

The song was co-written by Hampstead pianist Bryan Edery, with certain scenes recorded in Highgate’s Waterlow Park.

Bryan told the Ham&High: “The emotion in this song sums up the lockdown fighting spirit in our teenagers.

Bryan Edery, the Hampstead pianist who co-wrote Strong. Picture: Generation ZBryan Edery, the Hampstead pianist who co-wrote Strong. Picture: Generation Z

“We’ve been working for months on this project and it’s been incredible seeing our 10 teenagers put their all into this record, despite all the social distancing challenges we’ve overcome in recording and shooting the video, as well as the kids having to deal with the pressure on their own their mental health at this time.

“The message from everyone involved to everyone listening to the record is stay strong – and I believe in doing so, people will find it cathartic too.”

Adhering to social distancing, band members recorded the song individually, with the track then mixed professionally, and the music video filmed outside.

By sharing a positive and uplifting message, Generation Z hope they can inspire other teens to return to the classroom with confidence.

Band member Olivia, 14, said: “I have suffered with my mental health due to bullying that I’d previously endured, which continued online during lockdown.

“So, when I had the opportunity to be a part of this song, I welcomed it. I can relate so much to the lyrics of our song, as I’m sure many others will too.

“At a time like this, we all need to stay strong and not let what’s happening stop us from being who we are and doing what we love.”

Strong was written by Bryan Edery, Perrie Young and Daniella Joseph.

It can be listened to on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

