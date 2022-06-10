London School of Architecture to host student showcase

A student project from the London School of Architecture - Credit: Sian Wells

A variety of sketches, scale models, films, and written works will be on display at a free exhibition in Dalston.

The London School of Architecture (LSA) is hosting a showcase at the Holy Trinity Church, in Beechwood Road, from June 18 to June 25.

The exhibition features the work of students in the Masters in Architecture (MArch) programme.

The exhibit places strong emphasis on inclusivity and sustainability, with many of the students’ structures being designed to make Hackney and London more environmentally friendly.

LSA's head of school Neal Shasore, said this showcase is, “to celebrate our students’ work, comprising research-led, practice-embedded, critical design interventions all directed to the improvement of London".

He added: “The projects on show demonstrate the school's ambition to foster a more fulfilling and sustainable built environment.

"Our unique model of education at the LSA sets our students up to meet the needs of the here and now, as well as to co-create a more equitable future.”

Tickets are free and can be booked on Eventbrite.







