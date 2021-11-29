Not just for Christmas: Rescue dogs looking for forever homes

Rescue dogs in north London like Sandy and Danny are looking for a new home this winter - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Could you adopt a rescue dog in need of a forever home?

North London shelter All Dogs Matter is currently running at double capacity, with many canines desperately in need of a new home - from ex-racing Greyhounds to pups saved from the Chinese meat farm market.

The charity said it is seeing the aftermath of dogs being bought during lockdown, and many pets brought in are under-socialised, under-exercised and have behaviour problems.

Here is a selection of All Dogs Matter's adorable rescue dogs looking for homes this winter and beyond.

Izzy, German Shepherd

Former stray Izzy has struggled living in kennels - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Seven-year-old Izzy arrived at the shelter in August after sadly being found as a stray.

She is a "lovely and sweet" dog, the charity said, but can be choosy with her doggy friends, so will need to be the only dog at home.

Izzy will need an owner who has previously owned German Shepherds or a similar breed, in a house with direct access to a garden.

Sandy and Danny, Greyhounds

Loved-up Greyhounds Sandy and Danny would love a new home in time for Christmas - Credit: Loved-up Greyhounds Sandy and Danny would love a new home in time for Christmas

These four-year-old Greyhounds are looking for a home together after retiring from racing.

Sandy and Danny are very attached and love each other’s company – like their namesakes in the film Grease.

The loved-up duo are good with other dogs when out and about but would prefer to be the only dogs in a cat-free home.

Lulu, Crossbreed

Crossbreed Lulu was rescued from the Chinese dog-meat market over lockdown - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Lulu is a 10-year-old Chinese meat trade survivor. She had been waiting to come to the UK during lockdown, and finally arrived safely on October 23.

Lulu is a "sweet little dog" and is doing well in her foster home. She is looking for a quiet retirement home, with someone who is around for most of the day.

The adoption fee for Lulu will be £750 to help cover the costs of her transportation.

Moose, Maltese Cross

Maltese cross Moose can be nervous and jumpy so he needs a lot of love - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Moose is two-and-a-half, arriving at All Dogs Matter after being found as a stray.

The charity said he has "been through a lot" - he is very nervous and can be grumpy when meeting new people. He will need an owner who has experience of nervous dogs and is home for most of the day.

Once he feels comfortable, Moose loves nothing more than a cuddle on the sofa, and will make the right person a brilliant pet.

Rocky, French Bulldog

French Bulldog Rocky is looking for his forever home in time for Christmas - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Five-year-old Rocky is looking for a new home following a change in his owner’s circumstances.

He needs a a quiet, adult home with an owner who has had dogs before - ideally bull breeds. Rocky needs a home with direct access to a garden.

Although he is okay with other dogs when out, the charity said Rocky would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Millie, Greyhound

Greyhound Millie has retired from racing and is looking for a home where she can snooze on the sofa - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Three-year-old ex-racing Greyhound Millie is a "sweet and friendly" girl who is full of life and will make a great companion in the right home.

She enjoys one hour’s walk a day followed by a long snooze on the sofa. Millie will need a home with direct access to a garden in a semi-rural area and ground floor access, as, like many Greyhounds, she isn’t used to stairs.

Millie is fine with other dogs so could possibly live with another calm male dog, but no cats. She could live with children aged 12 and over.

There is a rigorous assessment process before any dogs are rehomed, and adopting an animal is a serious, life-changing step that families should consider carefully.

For more information about the rehoming process and more dogs looking for a forever home, visit alldogsmatter.co.uk/rehome/meet-our-dogs/