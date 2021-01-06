London Overground closed from Gospel Oak to Upper Holloway

Published: 5:30 PM January 6, 2021

The suspended London Overground service between Upper Holloway and Gospel Oak won’t reopen until the weekend at the earliest, TfL says.

The section of the train line has been down since Tuesday due to a fault on the track.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for London Overground, said: “A shuttle service is operating between Barking and Upper Holloway and customers who need to travel further will have their tickets accepted on local bus services from Upper Holloway.

“For those that need to travel, our staff are available to provide assistance.”

A reduced service of two trains per hour is operating between Barking and Upper Holloway.

Trains from Upper Holloway depart at 29 and 59 minutes past each hour, with trains from Barking leaving at nine minutes and 39 minutes past the hour.

Following the national Covid-19 lockdown, the government has asked everyone to work from home unless it “unreasonable” to do so.

If work cannot be undertaken at home, people can take public transport.

