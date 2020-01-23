Search

London Farmers Markets: Camden stalls vie for top prize as voting opens

PUBLISHED: 13:09 23 January 2020

Gary's Fresh Fish runs a stall at West Hampstead Farmers Market. Picture: London Farmers Market

Archant

Voting has opened for the prize of best London Farmers Market, with Camden stalls in the running.

Markets in Swiss Cottage, West Hampstead and Parliament Hill are on the shortlist, with the voting deadline on Feburary 2 and the winner announced on Valentine's Day (February 14).

London Farmers Markets has around 200 farmers and food producers who on a weekly basis sell local, sustainable food at more than 20 sites across the capital.

London Farmers Markets director Cheryl Cohen said: "Our love your stall competition is a way that customers can say thank you to all of our hard-working farmers who often get up in the middle of the night to be at the market on time."

Established in 1999 in Islington, London Farmers Markets seeks to support traditional animal breeds, provide heritage fruit and vegetables, reduce plastic packaging and encourage Londoners to take an interest in food production and rural issues.

Votes can be cast at lfm.org.uk.

