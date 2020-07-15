Search

Advanced search

Haringey Council to seize empty homes in bid to tackle housing crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:59 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 15 July 2020

Haringey Council has published plans to establish a £6million fund to buy up empty properties through compulsory purchase orders. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council has published plans to establish a £6million fund to buy up empty properties through compulsory purchase orders. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Haringey Council says it “will not hesitate” to take possession of properties left empty in the borough.

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor said the authority would use 'stringent measures' to tackle the housing crisis. Picture: Polly HancockHaringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor said the authority would use 'stringent measures' to tackle the housing crisis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council is setting up a £6million fund to buy empty homes using compulsory purchase orders (CPOs).

The move is part of a wider effort to clamp down on homeowners who “abandon” properties.

A report by the authority said: “It is a scandal that homes stand empty during a housing crisis.”

There are 1,188 empty homes in the borough and one in every 100 properties have been empty for at least the last six months.

The empty homes could house more than a third of the Haringey households currently homeless and living in temporary accommodation.

The newest figures published by housing charity Shelter, from the first quarter of 2019, recorded Haringey as having 2,933 households in temporary accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

Of those, 2,588 were households with dependent children.

A report published by Haringey Council this week said the number of empty properties was fast rising.

Between October 2018 and October 2019, empty homes rose by more than 35 per cent from 732 to 996.

In the last eight months, the figure has risen by another 20pc, to 1,188.

The council branded the situation “unacceptable” and said its ambition was to “bring all empty homes back into use”.

In a report, it stated: “Where owners of empty homes cannot be traced, or they are unwilling to work with us in a meaningful way towards bringing their property back into use, we will not hesitate to use the range of enforcement powers available to us. These include Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs), enforced sale and CPO.”

EDMOs permit a local authority to take possession – but not ownership – of a property for up to seven years and install tenants in it.

The council has published plans to top up its existing £1million CPO fund with an extra £5million in next year’s budget, so it can forcibly buy up unused properties.

Council leader Joseph Ejiofor said: “This council is committed to bringing empty homes back into use as quickly as possible. We have also put stringent measures in place to free up unoccupied properties in Haringey, to ensure much-needed housing is made available to our residents. We have taken a tough stance on this and will continue to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Council to seize empty homes in bid to tackle housing crisis

Haringey Council has published plans to establish a £6million fund to buy up empty properties through compulsory purchase orders. Picture: Polly Hancock

Three time player of the season Shane Gore departs Wingate & Finchley

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Serge Aurier to decided on his availability for Tottenham’s trip to Newcastle

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Lucas Digne of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans ‘crazy minutes’ for players

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions on the touchline

Haringey Huskies re-sign Ryan Payne

Defenceman Ryan Payne in action for the Haringey Racers (Pic: Haringey Huskies)