Builder critically injured while working on Crouch End house

The builder is critically injured in hospital after an incident in Elmfield Avenue yesterday. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

A man is critically injured in hospital after an incident on a building site in Crouch End.

The incident saw the London Air Ambulance called and the road, near Rokesly Infant and Nursery School closed for most of the afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday to reports of an injured man in Elmfield Avenue.

The London Air Ambulance landed on the nearby school’s playing field and flew the man, who is in his mid-30s, to a hospital in East London.

The Ham&High believes the man was working for a company called Punjab Concrete Pumping. The Met Police has said it believes he was injured while carrying out building work.

Punjab Concrete Pumping declined to comment, when contacted by the Ham&High.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.