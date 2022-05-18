Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Local Council

First Muslim lord mayor of Westminster announced

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 7:19 AM May 18, 2022
Councillor Hamza Taouzzale picture

Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, the new Lord Mayor, is just 22 years old. - Credit: Westminster City Council

Westminster City Council will vote in its first Muslim lord mayor and its youngest ever incumbent this week.

Councillor Hamza Taouzzale (Queen's Park ward, Labour) will replace former mayor cllr Andrew Smith at a ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall on Wednesday, May 18.

Cllr Taouzzale, who was born and bred in Westminster and is of Moroccan heritage, is the only person from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background to hold the post as the City’s first citizen.

The 22-year-old member was selected following the Labour Party’s victory in the local elections on May 5.

Cllr Taouzzale became a member of the Youth Parliament six years ago. After a year in office, he joined the Labour Party and worked hard on being selected as a candidate in Queen’s Park, replacing Alderman Barrie Taylor.

He was elected as a Westminster City councillor in 2018, becoming its youngest ever member.

Cllr Taouzzale said: “This is a real honour and a privilege and a total surprise. This is a job that’s above politics, so you have to keep the office out of the day-to-day council business otherwise it will lose its importance.

“But I do want to get out far more in the community, to be more visible in areas where the lord mayor isn’t normally seen.

“A lot of people don’t know what the Lord Mayor is or does and I really want to change that during my year in office. I want to open this up and get people from the community to join me at events.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid-19: Hospital admissions and bed occupancy continue to fall
  2. 2 Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing
  3. 3 What is the rare 'monkeypox' being treated at the Royal Free?
  1. 4 Businesses hail return of Highgate's Fair in the Square
  2. 5 Barnet: Three arrested as victim of fatal stabbing named
  3. 6 TfL: Revamped Northern line latest addition to ever-improving network
  4. 7 Warnings issued after four fox clubs found stuck in old car wheels
  5. 8 Court: Disciplinary rules not followed in 'unfair' sacking, lawyer suggests
  6. 9 Fears over large nitrous oxide cannisters found in Gospel Oak
  7. 10 Hampstead to welcome boho women's lifestyle brand Free People

The mayor’s chaplain will for the very first time be an imam. Kabbir Uddin runs an Islamic School and is chaplain at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

The incoming Lord Mayor, who was raised on the Lisson Green Estate, said: “I think I’m a bit of rarity among lord mayors in that I was actually born and brought up in the city.

“A lot of people come here for work and settle in Westminster and then take an interest in politics and join the council. I think growing up here gives you a closer connection to the city and its people.

“And as an ordinary working class local I especially want to show young people that there are opportunities out there for them and to make a difference.”

Westminster Council
Westminster News
North London News
St John's Wood News

Don't Miss

police tape near a scene of a suspected crime.

London Live News

Man in his 30s stabbed to death

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Keats Pharmacy and John Davies

Investigations | Exclusive

Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions

Charles Thomson

person
Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill crash

London Live News

Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Kantor Centre sports pavilion

Hampstead school removes sanctioned oligarch's name from pavilion

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon