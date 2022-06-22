Long serving Camden councillors Flick Rea and Roger Robinson have been made honorary aldermen - Credit: Camden Council

Two former councillors with 73 years' service in Camden between them have been made honorary aldermen.

Flick Rea and Roger Robinson were given the honour on Monday.

The title has only been given by Camden council to 15 other people.

Ms Rea, who holds the record for the longest continuous service as a Liberal Democrat councillor in Camden was made the party's first honorary alderman.

Former Fortune Green councillor Flick Rea receives recognition as an alderman by Camden mayor Nasim Ali - Credit: Camden Council

Known as the "Empress of West Hampstead", Flick served 35 years in Fortune Green ward from 1986 to 2021 and was a member of Camden’s planning committee for more than 30 years.

Roger Robinson served as a Labour councillor for 38 years, the longest on record for any councillor.

He represented St Johns from 1964 to 1978 then St Pancras and Somers Town between 1998 to 2022 and was mayor in 2001.

Leader Georgia Gould praised them both “for such an extraordinary service", saying: “They have changed so many lives and left a huge legacy in their communities.”