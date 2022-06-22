'Empress of West Hampstead' and 'father of the chamber' made honorary aldermen
Julia Gregory LDRS
- Credit: Camden Council
Two former councillors with 73 years' service in Camden between them have been made honorary aldermen.
Flick Rea and Roger Robinson were given the honour on Monday.
The title has only been given by Camden council to 15 other people.
Ms Rea, who holds the record for the longest continuous service as a Liberal Democrat councillor in Camden was made the party's first honorary alderman.
Known as the "Empress of West Hampstead", Flick served 35 years in Fortune Green ward from 1986 to 2021 and was a member of Camden’s planning committee for more than 30 years.
Roger Robinson served as a Labour councillor for 38 years, the longest on record for any councillor.
He represented St Johns from 1964 to 1978 then St Pancras and Somers Town between 1998 to 2022 and was mayor in 2001.
Most Read
- 1 'Killing the soul of Camden Market'? Traders react to planned £1.5bn sale
- 2 Boy George, Nile Rodgers and Noel Gallagher rock Kenwood House
- 3 George Michael's Highgate piano to be auctioned off
- 4 Hampstead Heath stabbing: Enquiries ongoing after teenagers hospitalised following fight
- 5 Muswell Hill man denies multiple sexual assaults in Camden and Islington
- 6 Covid: Hospital admissions and average patient counts rise in north London
- 7 Pearly Kings and Princes launch Swain's Lane street party
- 8 Opening date confirmed for new Finchley Road Aldi
- 9 Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
- 10 The historic Maida Vale pub with 'extraordinarily rare' Victorian features
Leader Georgia Gould praised them both “for such an extraordinary service", saying: “They have changed so many lives and left a huge legacy in their communities.”