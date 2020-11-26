Coronavirus national lockdown lifted, but Hampstead and Highgate face beefed up Tier 2 restrictions

Published: 11:30 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020

The government has announced Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster will all be in Tier 2 as part of the latest Covid-19 measures.

Highgate High Street. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

Although London was Tier 2 prior to the national lockdown, this time the same level has some beefed-up restrictions that will affect Hampstead and Highgate, along with the rest of the capital.

Health secretary Matt Hancock explained the measures in parliament. They are to come into effect on December 2.

He said the nationwide lockdown in England had “successfully turned the curve and begun to ease pressure on the NHS”.

He told the Commons: “Cases are down by 19% from a week ago and daily hospital admissions have fallen 7% in the last week.

“January and February are always difficult months for the NHS so it is vital we safeguard the gains we made.”

Here’s what we know so far about what Tier 2 restrictions now look like:

n You are not allowed to mix with another household – unless its your support bubble – inside, and the rule of six will be back in place for outdoor gatherings.

n Pubs and bars are still going to be shut unless they are “operating as restaurants”. So if you’ve been craving the King William or the Bull and Bush, beware that means alcohol can only be served as part of a “substantial meal”. However the 10pm curfew has been altered – now venues can take orders until 10pm but must close by 11.

n Tier 2 is good news for our embattled high streets – for many of whom a November lockdown was a real fear. After a hugely disrupted Christmas run-in, all “retail, leisure and personal care services” can reopen. So you can go shopping get your hair cut and hit the gym.

n The advice is to limit the journeys you make, and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas unless that’s necessary for work or education.

n Overnight stays with anyone not in your household or support bubble are off the cards – but hotels are able to reopen.

n Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

n There’s also good news for weddings and civil partnerships where 15 guests are now allowed. 30 can go to funerals.

n Fitness classes and organised sport can take place outdoors – good news for five-a-side – but not indoors – which is an issue if you’re a squash fan – if there is any interaction between two different households. n Live spectator sport and music events are allowed though this will be limited to 50% of any venue’s capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

How will being in Tier 2 affect your or your business? Get in touch with Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk