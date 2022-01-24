The five electoral constituencies around Hampstead and Highgate could see big changes if the current boundary review proposals are approved - Credit: PA / BCE

Boundary Commission England (BCE) is to hold its second consultation on the proposed new parliamentary constituencies, with ten public meetings due to take place in London.

Events around the country have been organised to run from February 22 to April 4.

In London, meetings will be held in Westminster (February 24, 25), Havering (February 28, March 1), Ealing (March 3, 4), Merton (March 7, 8) and Bromley (March 10, 11).

Members of the public are able to book a slot to speak on the proposed boundary changes, which could be implemented for the next general election.

Among the potential changes are plans to split up Hampstead and Kilburn and add the Haringey side of Highgate to a new Finchley and Muswell Hill seat.

A new Camden Town and St John’s Wood seat is slated, incorporating Hampstead alongside Camden Town, St John’s Wood, Maida Vale and Little Venice, as is a West Hampstead and Kilburn seat, stretching from Frognal to Harlesden.

Further proposed changes include the Hornsey and Wood Green seat, currently held by Labour’s Catherine West, losing Highgate and Muswell Hill and Fortis Green wards, while gaining West Green and White Hart Lane.

In a statement, secretary to the BCE, Tim Bowden, said: “The Boundary Commission for England is redrawing the map of constituencies in England so that it represents local communities as best as possible, while keeping to the legal requirements - and you can help us.

“We received a fantastic number of responses during our first consultation - over 34,000 - and we want as many people as possible to get involved in our upcoming secondary consultation.

“Between February 22 and April 4, we want you to tell us your thoughts on our proposed new map of constituencies. You can provide feedback in person at a public hearing in your region, or in writing via our consultation website bcereviews.org.uk, letter, or email. Booking is now open for speaking slots at our 32 public hearings across the country, and we’re looking forward to hearing your views.”

For more on the upcoming public meetings, visit the BCE website.