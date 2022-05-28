A new award has been set up in tribute to Sally Joseph, former head of Camden's children's care provision - Credit: Camden Council

A new annual award celebrating those working with looked-after children has been created in tribute to a "dedicated and much loved colleague" within Camden Council who died.

Sally Joseph, Camden Council's head of service for children’s care provision, died in 2021 after working for the council for 37 years.

Many people who live and work for Camden, including foster carers, looked-after children and care leavers, knew Sally well because she was a central part of children’s services for so long, the council said.

It said her passion, commitment and determination shaped the way the council looks after and advocates for the borough’s looked-after children and care leavers.

The award, which includes a £1,000 grant to further the work for which the winner has been recognised, will recognise excellent practice within corporate parenting.

Nominations, which opened on Friday (May 27) and close on June 17, are invited for any professional, individual or group who have made an outstanding contribution to corporate parenting in Camden.

Foster carers, local residents, Camden councillors and officers, other professionals and young people can nominate someone or a group of people for the award.

Nominations might be for an individual or team of people, a carer, social worker, housing officer, teacher, foster carer, police officer, young inspector or young people’s advocate.

All nominations will be considered by a panel made up Camden's corporate parenting board, its children in care council, the director of children's safeguarding and social work and the mayor of Camden.

Cllr Nasim Ali OBE, Camden's mayor, said: “Sally’s death in 2021 caused enormous shock and sadness among her family, friends, colleagues, foster carers and the children and young people who knew her. She had been a central part of children’s services in Camden for an amazing 37 years.

“This annual award to recognise excellent practice in how Camden children are cared for by the council is a fitting tribute to Sally’s legacy - her passion, commitment and determination to ensure our looked-after children receive the best possible care and support.”

The award will given at the annual Foster Carer Awards by the mayor of Camden.