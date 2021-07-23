Nancy Jirira wins Fortune Green by-election, holding on to Lib Dem council seat

Published: 12:06 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM July 23, 2021

Nancy Jirira (front row, second from the left) celebrates her victory in the Fortune Green by-election with Lib Dem colleagues - Credit: Benjamin Salmon

Flick Rea's replacement as the third councillor for Fortune Green will be NHS nurse Nancy Jirira.

Lib Dem Nancy - who was a narrowly-defeated council candidate in the ward in 2014 and also ran in neighbouring West Hampstead in 2018 - defeated rivals Lorna Greenwood from the Labour Party and Conservative candidate Ian Cohen.

Cllr Jirira beat Lorna Greenwood (Lab) and Ian Cohen (Con) to the vacant council seat - Credit: Camden Lib Dems, Labour and Tories

This means the Lib Dem group on the council will still have three members.

The newly-elected Cllr Jirira received 1,197 votes, with Ms Greenwood in second with 849 and Mr Cohen coming third with 518.

Turnout for the by-election was 29.8 per cent.

