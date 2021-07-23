Nancy Jirira wins Fortune Green by-election, holding on to Lib Dem council seat
Benjamin Salmon
Published: 12:06 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM July 23, 2021
Flick Rea's replacement as the third councillor for Fortune Green will be NHS nurse Nancy Jirira.
Lib Dem Nancy - who was a narrowly-defeated council candidate in the ward in 2014 and also ran in neighbouring West Hampstead in 2018 - defeated rivals Lorna Greenwood from the Labour Party and Conservative candidate Ian Cohen.
This means the Lib Dem group on the council will still have three members.
The newly-elected Cllr Jirira received 1,197 votes, with Ms Greenwood in second with 849 and Mr Cohen coming third with 518.
Turnout for the by-election was 29.8 per cent.
