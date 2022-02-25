Cllr Rita Begum has announced she will be standing for Kilburn in Brent instead of Maida Vale, after moving to Stonebridge - Credit: Polly Hancock

A Labour councillor will not be standing again in Maida Vale in May’s elections after relocating to Brent, a move leaving her “disappointed, but also excited”.

Cllr Rita Begum has served as a Westminster councillor since 2014, and said she has been “proud to represent local interests”.

Due to her now residing in Stonebridge, Brent, Cllr Begum will instead be standing in Kilburn.

Cllr Begum said: “I extend my good wishes to the Labour candidates in Maida Vale and hope they do well in the elections on May 5. If issues arise in the future that affect our common border I will be delighted to try and help.

“Let’s all hope we are beginning to return to more normal times. My best wishes go to all those public servants and volunteers who have placed our interests above their own during the pandemic.”

Cllrs Geoff Barraclough and Nafsika Butler-Thalassis are both standing again in Maida Vale, with Iman Less the new Labour party candidate in the ward.