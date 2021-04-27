London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
Though the battle to be the next mayor of London dominates discussion ahead of the May 6 local elections, assembly seats are also up for grabs.
In the Camden and Barnet seat, which has been held by the retiring ex-MP Andrew Dismore since 2012, two Barnet councillors are likely to lead the fight.
Cllr Anne Clarke (Childs Hill) is the Labour candidate, while Cllr Roberto Weedon-Sanz (Brunswick Park) will be looking to turn the area Conservative again. The seat was held by Tory Brian Coleman between 2000 and 2012.
Also standing are Marisha Ray for the Lib Dems and, for the Greens is former Highgate Society chair Kirsten de Keyser.
The renamed Brexit Party - now known as Reform UK - is putting Mark Simpson forward for the seat.
In 2016, Mr Dismore defeated current Barnet Council leader Cllr Dan Thomas with a majority of 16,240 - the Green candidate Stephen Taylor came third.
In Haringey and Enfield, Labour incumbent Joanne McCartney is standing again, defending the seat she has held since 2004 and that she won with 54% of the vote in 2016.
Her competition includes Crouch End councillor Dawn Barnes (Lib Dem), Jarelle Francis (Green Party) - both of whom fought the 2019 general election in the Hornsey and Wood Green constituency - and Enfield councillor Lee David-Sanders for the Conservatives. Deborah Frances Cairns is the Reform UK candidate, while independent Pamela Holmes is also running.
Westminster - part of of the West Central constituency - will see Conservative candidate Tony Devenish defending his seat against challengers including Labour Maida Vale councillor Rita Begum. Also running are the Green Party's Zach Polanski and Lib Dem Ted Townsend.
Mr Polanski stood as a Lib Dem for the Barnet and Camden constituency in 2016, coming fourth.
Saradhi Rajan is the Reform UK candidate in West Central, while the Let London Live anti-lockdown party spearheaded by Piers Corbyn is fielding Heiko Khoo.
The London Assembly is elected using the additional member system. There are 14 constituency seats up for grabs, and 11 available for those standing as London-wide "list" candidates.