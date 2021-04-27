Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Local Council

London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:18 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 12:25 PM April 27, 2021
Cllrs Anne Clarke and Roberto Weeden-Sanz

Cllrs Anne Clarke and Roberto Weeden-Sanz are the respective Labour and Conservative candidates for the Barnet and Camden London Assembly seat - Credit: Anne Clarke/Roberto Weeden-Sanz

Though the battle to be the next mayor of London dominates discussion ahead of the May 6 local elections, assembly seats are also up for grabs.

In the Camden and Barnet seat, which has been held by the retiring ex-MP Andrew Dismore since 2012, two Barnet councillors are likely to lead the fight. 

Cllr Anne Clarke (Childs Hill) is the Labour candidate, while Cllr Roberto Weedon-Sanz (Brunswick Park) will be looking to turn the area Conservative again. The seat was held by Tory Brian Coleman between 2000 and 2012.

Also standing are Marisha Ray for the Lib Dems and, for the Greens is former Highgate Society chair Kirsten de Keyser. 

Green Party London Assembly candidates Kirsten de Keyser and Jarelle Francis

Green Party London Assembly candidates Kirsten de Keyser and Jarelle Francis - Credit: Green Party

The renamed Brexit Party - now known as Reform UK - is putting Mark Simpson forward for the seat. 

You may also want to watch:

In 2016, Mr Dismore defeated current Barnet Council leader Cllr Dan Thomas with a majority of 16,240 - the Green candidate Stephen Taylor came third.

Joanne McCartney, Labour candidate for the Haringey and Enfield London Assembly seat

Joanne McCartney, Labour candidate for the Haringey and Enfield London Assembly seat - Credit: Archant

Lee David_Sanders, Conservative candidate for Haringey and Enfield

Lee David_Sanders, Conservative candidate for Haringey and Enfield - Credit: Lee David-Sanders

In Haringey and Enfield, Labour incumbent Joanne McCartney is standing again, defending the seat she has held since 2004 and that she won with 54% of the vote in 2016.

Most Read

  1. 1 Primrose Hill closure 'not working': Residents despair at late-night noise
  2. 2 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe given new 'inhumane' prison sentence
  3. 3 Camden's Daniel Kaluuya scoops Oscar for best supporting actor
  1. 4 Parliament Hill School pupils plant 'feminist orchard' in climate project
  2. 5 From California to Belsize Park for new rabbi
  3. 6 Hampstead secretary wrote debut novel in Waterstones during lunch hour
  4. 7 Camden Town Brewery's 'Bavarian-style beer hall' for Kentish Town bar
  5. 8 Ham&High relaunch: What our local newspaper means to readers
  6. 9 What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village
  7. 10 'The good times are back': Brendan the Navigator pub opens in Highgate

Her competition includes Crouch End councillor Dawn Barnes (Lib Dem), Jarelle Francis (Green Party)  - both of whom fought the 2019 general election in the Hornsey and Wood Green constituency - and Enfield councillor Lee David-Sanders for the Conservatives. Deborah Frances Cairns is the Reform UK candidate, while independent Pamela Holmes is also running. 

Cllr Dawn Barnes, the Lib Dem candidate for the Haringey and Enfield London Assembly seat in May 2021

Cllr Dawn Barnes, the Lib Dem candidate for the Haringey and Enfield London Assembly seat in May 2021 - Credit: Haringey Lib Dems

Westminster - part of of the West Central constituency - will see Conservative candidate Tony Devenish defending his seat against challengers including Labour Maida Vale councillor Rita Begum. Also running are the Green Party's Zach Polanski and Lib Dem Ted Townsend. 

Mr Polanski stood as a Lib Dem for the Barnet and Camden constituency in 2016, coming fourth.

Saradhi Rajan is the Reform UK candidate in West Central, while the Let London Live anti-lockdown party spearheaded by Piers Corbyn is fielding Heiko Khoo. 

The London Assembly is elected using the additional member system. There are 14 constituency seats up for grabs, and 11 available for those standing as London-wide "list" candidates. 

Local Elections 2021
North London News
Camden News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ivery, West Hampstead

Planning and Development | Special Report

Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding

Charles Thomson

person
Grasmere Road neighbours in the spot of the former burger van

Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Finchley Road Tube station

Gun crime

Armed police search Tube at Finchley Road and find 'imitation' gun

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Sir David Hare and Nicole Farhi, pictured in 2016

Planning and Development

'Big elephant's backside': David Hare and Nicole Farhi slam house plans

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus