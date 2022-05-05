Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Local elections 2022 live results: Islington and across north London

Logo Icon

Gazette reporters

Published: 5:01 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 10:16 PM May 5, 2022
The polling station at St Mary's in Upper Street

The polling station at St Mary's in Upper Street - Credit: André Langlois

Follow the latest live updates from Islington and the other north London counts as the results come in.

  • Polls were open on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm
  • The Islington count will take place at the Sobell Centre throughout Friday, May 6
  • Counts in Barnet, Camden, Westminster and Brent are overnight on Thursday into Friday. The count begins on Friday in Haringey, as well as in Hackney, where votes in the mayoral election will also be counted.

Candidates are standing in the following wards:

Islington

Arsenal, Barnsbury, Bunhill, Caledonian, Canonbury, Clerkenwell, Finsbury Park, Highbury, Hillrise, Holloway, Junction, Laycock, Mildmay, St Mary’s & St James’, St Peter’s & Canalside, Tollington, Tufnell Park 

