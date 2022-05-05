Elections 2022 live results: Camden, Barnet, Haringey, Westminster and Islington
Ham&High reporters
- Credit: André Langlois
Follow the latest live updates from the north London counts as the results come in.
- Polls open on Thursday, May 5 at 7am and close 10pm
- Counts in Barnet, Camden, Westminster and Brent are overnight on Thursday into Friday. They begin on Friday in Haringey and Islington, as well as in Hackney, where votes in the mayoral election will also be counted.
Candidates are standing in the following wards:
Camden
Belsize, Bloomsbury, Camden Square, Camden Town, Fortune Green, Frognal, Gospel Oak, Hampstead Town, Haverstock, Highgate, Holborn and Covent Garden, Kentish Town North, Kentish Town South, Kilburn, Kings Cross, Primrose Hill, Regents Park, South Hampstead, St Pancras, West Hampstead
Barnet
Barnet Vale, Brunswick Park, Burnt Oak, Childs Hill, Colindale North, Colindale South, Cricklewood, East Barnet, East Finchley, Edgware, Edgwarebury, Finchley Church End, Friern Barnet, Garden Suburb, Golders Green, Hendon, High Barnet, Mill Hill, Totteridge Woodside, Underhill, West Finchley, West Hendon, Whetstone, Woodhouse
Haringey
Alexandra Park, Bounds Green, Bruce Castle, Crouch End, Fortis Green, Harringay, Hermitage and Gardens, Highgate, Hornsey, Muswell Hill, Noel Park, Northumberland Park, Seven Sisters, South Tottenham, St Ann’s, Stroud Green, Tottenham Central, Tottenham Hale, West Green, White Hart Lane, Woodside
Westminster
Abbey Road, Bayswater, Church Street, Harrow Road, Hyde Park, Knightsbridge and Belgravia, Lancaster Gate, Little Venice, Maida Vale, Marylebone, Pimlico North, Pimlico South, Queen's Park, Regent's Park, St James's, Vincent Square, West End, Westbourne