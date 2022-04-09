Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour's campaign launch in Barnet - Credit: Stefania Di Ciò

Voters were urged to “send a message” to the Tories about their “pathetic response” to the cost of living crisis at local election launch.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Camden council leader Georgia Gould spoke at Labour’s local election campaign launch in High Barnet on Friday (April 8).

Issues raised included tackling the climate emergency, keeping council tax under control, protecting green spaces, and the housing crisis.

Cllr Gould highlighted the devastating impact of cuts to funding for local councils - a 63% cut in London under the Conservatives.

“We have been there with people to build a real alternative, to build decent homes, to improve the high street, to create jobs and to look after the elderly," she said.

“I hope that on May 5 we send a clear message that we had enough of cuts, hunger and lies.”

Georgia Gould speaking at the Labour's campaign launch in Barnet - Credit: Stefania Di Ciò

She praised Sir Keir for his leadership during the last two difficult years.

Speaking to the Ham&High, Cllr Gould said in Camden the party has pledged £2 million cost of living fund to support people who are struggling.

“We have also got a bold programme of insulating homes to help reduce fuel poverty," she said. "And we have one of the most generous council tax reduction scheme in the country and we pledged to continue to support people with their council tax.”

Labour says in London it has presided over a resurgence in council house building, the highest since the 1970s. In March 2022, it reached the target of starting more than 10,000 council homes.

Mr Khan said: “This is a Tory government that has been acting appallingly. It is one rule for them and another for all of us.

“We know this is the government that has been making massive cuts on our police, on our NHS, on our councils. This simply can’t go on.”

Sadiq Khan speaking at the Labour's campaign launch in Barnet - Credit: Stefania Di Ciò

Sir Keir said that while prices are going “through the roof”, wages are going “through the floor”.

He said Labour would put a one-off windfall tax for oil and gas companies to take £600 off the bills of people who are struggling.

“This is our chance to turn Barnet red, to keep London red and to show what a difference it makes to have a Labour party that is on your side," he said.

Georgia Gould, Sadiq Khan, Tulip Siddiq at the Labour's campaign launch in Barnet - Credit: Stefania Di Ciò



