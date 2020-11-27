Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Free Nazanin: Kylie Moore-Gilbert’s release from Iranian prison gives Nazanin and Richard hope

Published: 6:29 PM November 27, 2020    Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe bakes while under house arrest in Autumn 2020. Picture: Free Nazanin

News of the release from Iran’s Evin Prison of British-Australian woman Kylie Moore-Gilbert’s release has given Richard Ratcliffe “hope” for wife Nazanin.

In this frame grab from Iranian state television video aired Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, center inside van, is seen in Tehran. Picture: AP/IRIB - Credit: AP

Dr Moore-Gilbert was released on November 25.

READ MORE: #FreeNazaninRichard has often campaigned on her behalf as well as Nazanin’s. He said: “It’s really good news ... It was a shock and it was a nice shock and Nazanin was really happy when I told her because she hadn’t seen the news.

“I think probably on a selfish level there’s always a kind of a bittersweet wondering when it’ll be our turn. Of course there isn’t a queue, these things happen in a random order.

“The reality is that whenever there’s movement, there’s hope.”

He added: “I don’t know what it means for us, it’s definitely a good thing for Kylie and it’s definitely a good thing for all of us that deals are being done.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison refused to comment on the details of Dr Moore-Gilbert’s release.

He said: “Where another sovereign state has made a decision about the release of prisoners, that is a matter for them.

“I do understand the interest. I do understand the reasons why, rightly, these questions will be raised.

“We need to keep Australians safe in a whole matter of very complex and difficult arrangements and that is the reason why we are so discreet about the handling of these matters, because it can put other Australians at risk.”

