Former Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor has been removed from Labour's list of approved election candidates - Credit: Sam Volpe

The former Labour leader of Haringey Council has been blocked from standing for the party in this year’s local elections.

Joseph Ejiofor claimed on Twitter that the decision was linked to recent criticism of him in a Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) report.

The Ham&High understands Cllr Ejiofor was approved in autumn as a Labour candidate, but was called before a panel last week which reversed the decision.

An appeal hearing was held on Saturday, February 19, but the panel upheld the decision to rescind his candidacy.

Cllr Ejiofor, who led the council from 2018 to 2021, has now exhausted the appeals process, meaning he cannot stand in Haringey unless it is for another party or as an independent.

Labour declined on Monday, February 21, to give a reason for Cllr Ejiofor’s deselection.

Its London region issued a statement, saying: “All prospective and sitting councillors are subject to internal Labour Party selection processes, including checks on their personal probity, which are applied in the same manner to all prospective candidates.”

Around 50 Labour members learned of the decision in a virtual meeting on Sunday, February 20, to select candidates for the council ward of Tottenham Central.

But when Cllr Ejiofor was proposed, a member of the party’s London regional team informed those present that he was no longer eligible to represent Labour in Haringey elections.

Cllr Ejiofor confirmed his removal from the list later that day.

His removal as a candidate came one month after he was criticised in an LGO investigation report.

The watchdog found Cllr Ejiofor had taken a “flawed” decision, without proper consideration of the evidence or adherence to council procedures, to call off a regeneration project which had already cost the council millions of dollars.

Cllr Ejiofor tweeted on Monday: "Principal charges that I eventually faced were that I had been criticised by an ombudsman into a 2020 decision NOT TO knock down 7 council houses, and NOT TO pay a Muswell Hill resident 3 times the value of his home and further that I SUPPORTED changing the name of Black Boy Lane."

He said he was seeking legal advice on how to appeal the "unfair, unjust and unsustainable ruling".

