Highgate Lib Dem councillor Liz Morris has announced she is not going to stand for re-election in May.

Cllr Morris has represented Highgate since 2014, and is the current opposition spokesperson for transport and neighbourhoods.

She was also the Lib Dem opposition leader in Haringey between May 2018 and July 2020, a role she stepped down from due to the difficulty of leading the opposition alongside “family commitments”.

In a statement, Cllr Morris said: “It’s been an amazing eight years and I have loved serving the residents of Highgate and working with the council.

“It was a tough decision not to stand again, but I have been a local campaigner for over 15 years (prior to being a councillor I spent seven years campaigning for the Highgate Society) and I feel it’s time for a new challenge.”

Cllr Morris said she intends to take some time out after May, though that there are “a number of avenues I would like to explore”, adding: “I plan to remain an active member of my community in Highgate and more widely in Haringey.”

This year’s council elections will take place on May 5.