Haverstock Hill cycle lanes scheme set for crunch meeting

Published: 10:12 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 10:13 AM August 25, 2021

Belsize Park could see bike lanes start to be installed later this year - Credit: Polly Hancock

Councillors will debate the merits and drawbacks of the Haverstock Hill cycle lanes scheme on Thursday (August 26) – possibly for the final time.

Tory opposition councillors have challenged Camden’s decision to approve the scheme by calling it in at the culture and environment scrutiny committee.

The meeting could see deputations from Dr Mark Hayden of Great Ormond Street Hospital; London Living Streets; Camden Cycling Campaign; and Haverstock Hill resident Amit Shah.

The Camden Conservatives say the scheme should be scrapped and cycle lanes instead be installed from Prince of Wales Road to South End Green, via Maitland Park Villas.

But the Labour-run local authority says the scheme will allow more children to ride to school, improve people’s health and make Camden a more “family-friendly” borough.

Cllr Oliver Cooper, Camden’s Tory opposition leader, called the call-in a “litmus test for democracy”, with a majority of respondents to a town hall consultation having opposed the scheme.

Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden’s cabinet member for transport, said the segregated cycle lanes would boost the access of underrepresented groups to use a bike, and those who do not feel confident riding alongside traffic.