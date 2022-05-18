Haringey website election results error was 'IT issue'

Haringey Council has said an error in the election turnout figures published on its website was an "IT issue" and had "no bearing" on the counts recorded for candidates.

Following the local elections on May 5, in which Labour maintained control of the borough authority, residents spotted discrepancies in the results reported on the council's website.

In the counting zone covering St Ann’s, Stroud Green, Tottenham Central, Tottenham Hale and White Hart Lane wards, the turnout showed on the website as lower than the number of votes counted.

In that area, the turnout figures that were initially provided to the web team did not include postal votes.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “Following the publication of the turnout figures in some of the wards we were made aware of a slight IT issue and this was rectified as soon as possible on our website.

"This had no bearing on the number of votes recorded for each candidate.”