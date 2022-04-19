Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haringey Council appoints new chief executive

André Langlois

Published: 7:36 PM April 19, 2022
Chief executive of Haringey Council Andy Donald   

Chief executive of Haringey Council Andy Donald   - Credit: MV Photography

Haringey Council has appointed a new permanent chief executive.

Andy Donald took over on an interim basis back in February and, in a statement, the council said he has already made a number of connections in the borough.

It said he has helped bring together Eastern European communities to address the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Mr Donald was previously chief executive of Redbridge Council and will take up the role following formal approval at full council on April 27.

During his five-and-a-half years with Redbridge, the east London authority was recognised for its outstanding children’s and adult services and shortlisted twice for the MJ Council of the Year award. 

One priority in his new role will be to address Haringey Council’s services for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), over which Ofsted raised “significant concerns” in a report published in October.

Mr Donald led Redbridge’s Child Friendly Borough, Growth Commission and Community Hubs work.

In a 30-year career the Hackney resident was previously director with responsibilities for housing, regeneration and major projects in Brent.  

He replaces Zina Etheridge, who left to become chief executive officer designate of north-east London’s health and care partnership.

