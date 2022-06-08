Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Haringey Labour councillor suspended over offensive tweet allegations

Published: 10:19 AM June 8, 2022
Haringey Council Civic Centre

A member of Haringey Council's Labour administration, Joy Wallace, has now been suspended from the party over claims she published offensive comments online - Credit: Polly Hancock

A Haringey councillor has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into claims that she published offensive comments online.

The Ham&High reported last week that Joy Wallace, elected in Fortis Green in May, was under investigation but not suspended.

She has now been suspended, meaning she cannot attend any Labour meetings or events.

The suspension follows media reports about posts allegedly published on Twitter by Cllr Wallace.

One suggested that a Rabbi had been “paid and rewarded handsomely” for criticising Jeremy Corbyn on BBC Radio 4.

Another suggested Priti Patel MP did not view herself as ethnic because she had “straight hair and nose”.

The Ham&High asked Cllr Wallace last week whether she denied that the Twitter account – now deactivated – had been hers.

She did not respond to our questions. She also did not respond to a request this week for comment on her suspension.

