Which councillors will you vote for in the next election?

With Haringey's council elections just around the corner (May 5), we asked Labour, Greens, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats what their priorities are for the borough, should they be voted in.

Haringey Labour

Touching on the environment first, a spokesperson from the party said: "One of our top priorities is tackling the climate emergency.

"Labour will build on our existing 22 School Streets to improve safety and air quality outside our schools, and deliver some of London’s most ambitious Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and borough-wide cycling routes over the next four years.

"We have installed 81 new Electric Vehicle charging points across the borough, and will deliver 400 more by 2026."

On housing, the party pledges to build 3,000 council homes by 2031 and "crack down" on "rogue landlords".

The spokesperson continued: "Bucking the national trend, Haringey will continue to keep all our libraries open, staffed, and invest heavily in improvements and accessibility.

"Despite eleven years of austerity in which the Liberal Democrat and Conservative government cut real terms funding for local services by 40%, we have delivered a no-cuts budget meaning we can be even more ambitious in making Haringey fairer, greener, and safer over the next four years."

Haringey Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dems, who currently hold all the seats in five wards including Crouch End, Muswell Hill and Highgate, want to see a "fair recovery in a greener Haringey" and to "take control of the council".

Echoing Labour's calls for a more environmentally conscious borough, a spokesperson from the Lib Dems said they are prioritising a "green revolution". This involves supporting tree planting, active travel measures and opposing Labour’s "dangerous, polluting incinerator".

They will also "stop Labour’s £54 million council office upgrade and invest in residents’ priorities".

The party pledges to bring decision-making into local neighbourhoods, scrap the undemocratic cabinet model and provide "meaningful support for businesses and high streets".

Haringey Green Party and Hornsey and Wood Green Conservatives did not respond.