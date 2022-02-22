Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council and Noel Park councillor, has been leader since May 2021, when she replaced Cllr Joseph Ejiofor - Credit: Haringey Council

Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet has been selected to stand as councillor for Noel Park for the third year running.

Cllr Ahmet has been council leader since May 2021, when she ousted Cllr Joseph Ejiofor in a leadership challenge by one vote.

She was born and grew up in Wood Green, and says her family has been based there for decades.

Cllr Ahmet said: “I am delighted to have been selected to stand for my third term as a councillor in Noel Park ward. I am passionate about Wood Green; it’s where I was born and raised, where my family has been based for decades, and where I am raising my daughter now.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent and champion the local community and to help shape our local area for the better.”

Councillors Emina Ibrahim and Khaled Moyeed are the other two Labour candidates selected for Noel Park.

The local elections, including all of London’s councils, are due to take place on May 5.