Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Local Council

Haringey Council leader ‘delighted’ to be selected as Noel Park candidate

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:35 PM February 22, 2022
Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council and Noel Park councillor, has been leader since May 2021, when she replaced Cllr Joseph Ejiofor - Credit: Haringey Council

Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet has been selected to stand as councillor for Noel Park for the third year running. 

Cllr Ahmet has been council leader since May 2021, when she ousted Cllr Joseph Ejiofor in a leadership challenge by one vote

She was born and grew up in Wood Green, and says her family has been based there for decades. 

Cllr Ahmet said: “I am delighted to have been selected to stand for my third term as a councillor in Noel Park ward. I am passionate about Wood Green; it’s where I was born and raised, where my family has been based for decades, and where I am raising my daughter now. 

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent and champion the local community and to help shape our local area for the better.” 

Councillors Emina Ibrahim and Khaled Moyeed are the other two Labour candidates selected for Noel Park. 

The local elections, including all of London’s councils, are due to take place on May 5

Elections
Haringey Council
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

Hampstead Heath during Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice | Live

Storm Eunice live updates: Camden, Haringey, Islington and north London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Owner and founder of What Mother Made, Charlotte Denn, outside the new store in Fortis Green

Shop Local

From the market to Muswell Hill: New store opens in Fortis Green Rd

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Martha's A level coursework, lost on a bus in Kentish Town and found thanks to a Twitter appeal

Gallery

'Art-broken' no more: Portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets

George Hayes

Logo Icon
Clifford Rollox of Glenwood Road, Haringey (l) and Claude Isaac Castor, of Percival Street, Islington (r) 

London Live News

North London men jailed for cleaning up Swedish hitman's murder

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon