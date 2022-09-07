Opinion

More Haringey residents and businesses will be in fuel poverty if October fuel price rise goes ahead - Credit: PA

We now have the fourth Conservative prime minister in 12 years and we have low wages, high prices, and a devastating cost--of-living crisis to show for it.

If the second round of fuel price rises goes ahead in October, it will push more Haringey residents and businesses into fuel poverty.

We all know that Liz Truss’ ultra-free-market approach to running the economy does not work for ordinary people.

Energy companies are making eye-watering, record-breaking, profits while UK households are being told to brace for average annual energy bills of more than £3,600 this winter. The Conservatives’ generous tax scheme for large corporations means that we actually end up paying energy companies millions from the public purse.

We need to put people before profits.

I’m worried about the residents and businesses already struggling with rising food, rent, transport and heating prices. I’m worried about a third of residents who live in the private rented sector and increasing arrears and evictions. I’m worried about the residents who’ve had their Universal Credit cut, and those that are turning to illegal or predatory money lending services to make ends meet.

As a community, we can work together to offset the worst of this crisis and protect the most vulnerable. As a Labour council, we’ve put even more financial support in place and we are working with the voluntary sector to ensure we are targeting our support to those who need it most.

We have a financial support helpline, debt support and grants to help with food, heating and family costs including grants for school uniforms.

The council cannot tackle this crisis alone and in the absence of government support, we will all need to work together much as we did during the pandemic. That means harnessing all the good will and innovative solutions that local people come up with.

I, alongside my Labour colleagues and cabinet, will spend the autumn talking to residents, visiting voluntary sector projects, schools, and local businesses so that we understand the support needed. Alongside this, we will be campaigning for a general election so that we have a chance of a government that provides us with the resources we need for our borough to thrive.

Cllr Peray Ahmet is the Labour leader of Haringey Council.