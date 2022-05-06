Labour gains and Lib Dem losses: Haringey local election 2022 recap
Labour candidates celebrated a strong majority in an interesting election in Haringey today (April 6), as the Liberal Democrats lost seats to the dominant party.
The local election count at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Labour win 50 seats (+8) and the Lib Dems seven (-8), resulting in four split wards.
Alexandra Park, Crouch End, Muswell Hill and Fortis Green in the west of Haringey are now split between Labour and Lib Dem councillors. In a close vote, Highgate is now the only Lib Dem ward.
Scott Emery, re-elected as a Lib Dem Highgate councillor with 1,641 votes, said: "A lot of good councillors have lost seats but we've still got a team and hopefully we can come back."
Cllr Alessandra Rossetti (Lib Dem) was previously a councillor for Alexandra and, following the boundary changes, she is joined in the Alexandra Park ward by Labour's Sarah Elliott, who said: "We always knew it would be a 50/50 split because of the change in ward boundaries and it's one of the swing wards. But we worked very hard."
In Crouch End, Lib Dem councillor Josh Dixon lost his seat. Luke Cawley-Harrison, Lib Dem leader of the opposition, retained his seat and will be joined by two Labour councillors: Cressida Johnson and Lester Buxton.
On the election, Josh said: "We can't hide the fact that it's really disappointing. There are a number of really fantastic colleagues who won't be re-elected this time.
"But it was always going to be difficult. I'm really proud of the entire team and what I've achieved."
What's next for Josh?
"I'm going to see some friends to be honest because I've neglected seeing people for a while."
Muswell Hill has been Liberal Democrat since 2014, but now has Labour councillor Cathy Brennan and Lib Dem Pippa Connor.
Pippa has been re-elected with the most votes (1,546) for the candidates in the ward. She was glad to still be councillor, but said: "It wasn't the result we were hoping for."
Labour candidate Sahabuddin Molla just missed out on Crouch End, with 1,027 votes.
He said: "We tried and we got close. At least we've got one Labour councillor."
The Hornsey Labour candidates were all smiles, meanwhile, as all three of the councillors were re-elected.
Leader of the council Cllr Peray Ahmet addressed the room after the final ward result was called out.
She said: "Haringey is most definitely red. So many voters abandoned us because they saw antisemitism in the Labour party that wasn't being addressed.
"We are pleased that so many of you in Haringey as in Barnet, trust us again."
In his speech, leader of the opposition Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison said: "The significant anti-Tory tide has hurt us in Haringey.
"Despite today's result, my colleagues will continue putting forward the case for a liberal Haringey."
