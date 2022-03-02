Haringey Council voted to approve the 2022/23 budget plus the medium-term financial strategy 2022/27 in a full council meeting on March 1 - Credit: Simon Allin

An increase in council tax and money for the civic centre refurbishment were among the initiatives approved by Haringey Council last night (March 1) as the full council sat to vote on the budget.

Described by the executive as a no-cuts budget, something Lib Dem Cllr Paul Dennison questioned due to its £55 million of revenue savings needed over the next four years, the council approved the 2022/23 budget as well as the medium-term financial strategy for 2022/27, which was previously agreed by cabinet on February 8.

As well as the 2.99% council tax hike, composed of a 1.99% rise in basic council tax and a 1% adult social care precept, the proposals include capital programmes such as £92.9 million for schools over the period 2022/23-2026/27, and £72.8 million for the Adults Services programme.

An issue of contention was the £92.1 million earmarked for the Your Council capital programme, involved in which is £43.3 million for asset management function of the council and the civic centre refurbishment.

The Lib Dems proposed five amendments, including scrapping the new civic centre scheme and financing a youth centre building programme. They were voted down.