Haringey Council makes senior leadership appointments

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:54 PM December 3, 2021
Interim chief executive Andy Donald (left) and community safety lead Cllr Erdal Dogan (right)

Interim chief executive Andy Donald (left) and community safety lead Cllr Erdal Dogan (right) - Credit: Haringey Council

Haringey Council has appointed a new interim chief executive and a cabinet member.  

Andy Donald is set to replace Zina Etheridge as the town hall’s chief executive in February 2022, while Cllr Erdal Dogan (Labour, Seven Sisters) has been made cabinet member for stronger and safer communities. 

Andy comes to Haringey after working as chief executive at Redbridge Council, where he spent five-and-a-half years. His appointment is subject to approval by full council. 

The new chief exec, who lives with his family in Hackney, has spent the majority of his 30-year career working for London local authorities, including Brent.  

“It is a privilege to be offered the opportunity to take on the chief executive role at Haringey,” he said. 

“I’m delighted to have the chance to build on Zina’s excellent work and I am really looking forward to working alongside the leader, politicians, the staff, partners and local communities to both support Haringey through the coming months and make further progress on the borough’s aspirations and priorities.” 

Zina’s departure was announced in November. She is leaving to become chief executive officer designate of north-east London’s health and care partnership. Recruitment for her permanent replacement will begin early next year. 

Cllr Dogan’s cabinet appointment to community safety, meanwhile, brings Haringey Council’s executive team up to 10. 

The new role sees Cllr Dogan, who was elected to the town hall in 2018, in charge of areas including capacity-building for organisations in the voluntary sector.  

His portfolio for community safety covers women’s safety, hate crime, community engagement, antisocial behaviour, racial justice and social cohesion.  

Cllr Dogan, a father-of-two who lives in Northumberland Park with his family, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to take on this new role to serve the people of Haringey. 

“I am passionate about our communities. They are invaluable and make a huge contribution to Haringey. I’d like to reach out to as many communities as possible so we can shape our services according to their needs.

“One of the issues I know that residents are particularly concerned about is antisocial behaviour. We will be working with all our partners including local communities to explore solutions to help make safer and more pleasant place for everyone.” 

Cllr Dogan said he would work to tackle digital exclusion and put measures in place to support those affected.

