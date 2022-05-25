The newly elected Haringey Cabinet is made up of eight women and two men. - Credit: Haringey Council

Diversity, community and mental health were the focus at Haringey Council's annual general meeting, which ushered in a new female-dominated cabinet following Labour's win in the local elections.

On Tuesday, leader of the council Cllr Peray Ahmet (Labour) was re-elected alongside her deputy leader, Cllr Mike Hakata (Labour).

Hornsey councillor Adam Jogee's time as mayor ended, having taken up the position for two terms in 2020. He has joined the cabinet as member for economic development, jobs and community cohesion.

Cllr Gina Adamou (Harringay), the first female mayor of Cypriot origin in Haringey, takes up the post once again.

Thanking Cllr Jogee for his service, Cllr Ahmet said: "Adam has been a great mayor because he has that ability to see the best in people and situations.

Cllr Adam Jogee - Credit: Cllr Adam Jogee

"He's been very busy attending over 450 mayoral engagements. He’s gone above and beyond. It's a lot of pressure, especially at a young age."

She talked about how important representation is for young people, especially in the mayor, a position that is usually filled by older councillors.

Cllr Jogee said: "I've had the privilege of serving Haringey as mayor. I was elected on the first day of Black History Month. I think that’s a fitting sign of who we are as a community. I look forward to fighting for a better Haringey."

In 2006, Adam did work experience with Cllr Amadou, who was then the mayor of Haringey. She said she "looks forward to doing this again".

She has chosen Mind as her mayoral charity.

Cllr Ahmet will lead the council for the next four years. She was elected in 2014 as councillor for Noel Park ward and is the first Muslim leader of Haringey.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council - Credit: Haringey Council

"Serving as leader is a huge privilege," she said.

Addressing the council, she indicated that Haringey Council needs a culture change.

She said: "Too many services and systems don’t work. You can't get through on the phone, you can't get a permit. We’ve got to become a responsive council. There’s a lot of rebuilding we need to do."

She also said she wants to confront the east west divide in Haringey.

Cllr Ahmet added: "We have to unite against Tory tactics to divide and rule that has kept them in power. We need to show that we can reduce poverty and raise quality of life."