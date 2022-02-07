Haringey Council's climate plan was ranked seventh in London, according to a rating system drawn up by Climate Emergency UK (CEUK) - Credit: Ken Mears

Haringey Council’s plan to tackle the climate emergency has been ranked among the best in London.

The council came seventh in London in a rating system drawn up by campaign group Climate Emergency UK (CEUK), with a score of 69%.

CEUK used 28 questions to assess UK councils’ climate action plans published online before 20th September 2021 and written after 2015, with criteria including whether climate actions are costed, if the actions are assigned to specific teams, and whether the actions have clear goals.

Haringey scored top marks on measuring and setting emissions targets. It also performed well on community engagement and communications, and governance, development and funding. In contrast, it scored only two points out of a possible five on diversity and social inclusion.

Hammersmith and Fulham was the top-rated London borough, with a score of 80%.

Haringey Council formally declared a climate emergency in 2019. Its climate action plan, approved by cabinet in March last year, sets targets for the council to reach net zero by 2027 and for the borough to become carbon neutral by 2041.

Measures set out in the plan include retrofitting council-owned homes and offices to make them more energy efficient, introducing low-traffic neighbourhoods to encourage people to switch to walking and cycling, and boosting the use of renewable energy.

Mike Hakata, Haringey Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for environment, transport and the climate emergency, said: “It’s great to be recognised as a top performer on the council climate scorecards.

“The environment remains one of our top priorities here in Haringey, and that is why we are putting a number of measures in place to transform our local neighbourhoods into low-carbon, low-pollution, safe areas for our residents and businesses.

“These people-focused measures include, among others, the roll-out of low-traffic neighbourhoods, the implementation of our walking and cycling action plan, and putting low-carbon technology at the forefront of everything we do.

“While we have scored highly in some of the key indicators, which has contributed to us coming seventh in the capital, there remains room for improvement in certain areas like co-benefits, diversity and inclusion and mitigation and adaptation.

"We readily acknowledge we all can, must and will do better, and more, as we strive together for Haringey to become net zero carbon by 2041.”