Camden considers joining London rental e-scooter trial

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:37 AM June 25, 2021   
Lime e-scooters

Lime e-scooters are among those available in other London boroughs at the moment as part of a Transport for London trial which Camden could join - Credit: PA

Camden Council has opened a consultation as to whether e-scooter use should be trialled in the borough. 

Transport for London (TfL) and some neighbouring boroughs have already launched a trial with three e-scooter operators - and now Camden is seeking feedback on whether it should join too. 

The trial would make rental e-scooters legal to use in the borough for a set period.

Camden would join the TfL trial - which could last up to 12 months. 

The TfL trial features three e-scooter rental firms. They are Dott, Lime and Tier. Use of private e-scooters on public roads remains illegal.

Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden's environment chief, said rental e-scooters "could be one solution" to changing transport needs both in light of the pandemic and the climate crisis. He added that they could provide "an alternative mode of transport that is emission free, potentially reducing the number of motor vehicles on our streets and easing pressures on the transport network". 

To take part in the consultation, visit camden.gov.uk/e-scooter-trial. You can also email opinions to safetravel@camden.gov.uk by July 8. 

Camden News

