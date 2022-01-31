Lighting improvements, a deep clean of The Walks and new mural are among the plans to revive a “tired” area around Church Lane in East Finchley.

The approved application was among five neighbourhood committee funding applications given the green light at Barnet's Finchley and Golders Green area committee meeting on January 27.

The scheme, which would involve “the repairs and restoration of raised planting beds, some tree pits and other tree/flora holding arrangements”, was presented by Cllr Arjun Mittra (Lab), securing a total of £33,000.

Cllr Ross Houston (Lab, West Finchley), approved of the plans, describing the area's current appearance as "very tired".

Cllr Daniel Thomas’s (Con, Finchley Church End) request for CCTV installation and paving upgrades at Stephens House and Gardens, which is part of Avenue House Estate, secured the most amount of funding – £35,000, split between £30,000 for the CCTV and £5,000 for the paths.

The other approved requests were £28,442.55 for the re-laying of Creswick Walk in Garden Suburb, £11,500 matched funding for baseball infrastructure on a new baseball pitch at Basing Hill Park in Childs Hill, and £13,453.36 for two pieces of play equipment for Cherry Tree Wood in East Finchley.