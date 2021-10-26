'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus

Published: 11:53 AM October 26, 2021

Crouch End residents have condemned water and road maintenance works which they say inconvenience local businesses and divert bus routes.

Over the past five years, Haringey Council has received 19 requests from Thames Water to work in Landrock Road and 30 requests in Crouch End Hill. Not all of these permit requests resulted in works being carried out.

Crouch End writer and campaigner David Winskill called the ongoing works "unbelievable", leading to the W5 bus being diverted and parking suspensions in the area.

He told the Ham&High: "This is down to architectural problems in the area. The council is happy to spend money on big prestige projects but there is no investment into maintenance.

"Every time works are done, buses have to be diverted making everyone's journey longer."

Dunns bakery owner Lewis Freeman agreed that bus diversions were a major problem.

He said: "There's a lot of people who rely on the bus, and I frequently have to tell people who are waiting at the bus stop that the bus isn't coming. It's pretty unacceptable.

"I just don't understand why they have to keep digging up the area again and again. Surely something is going wrong if it has to keep happening."

Thames Water carried out works from last Tuesday (October 19), which the company said were completed ahead of schedule.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any disruption our essential repairs have caused to motorists. We’ve been fixing a leaking pipe to protect water supplies to properties in the area."

Haringey Council said that the works carried out by the water company are not related to the borough's road maintenance, which is also ongoing.

Some residents are unable to park their cars - Credit: David Winskill

A spokesperson said: “In order to keep the drainage system maintained in Haringey, Thames Water is required to carry out works throughout the borough that are essential in flood prevention, ensuring fresh water is accessible to residents and to prevent drains becoming blocked.

“These works can sometimes lead to roadworks, parking suspensions and road closures, and we understand how frustrating this can be for our residents and businesses.

"Our network management team works closely with Thames Water to do their upmost to minimise any impact on the local community, and to support them throughout their maintenance programme to ensure they’re able to carry out the works needed."

The council added: "Thirty roads across Haringey have been set for resurfacing before March 2022, as part of our £11.4million investment in highways related schemes between April 2021 and March 2022, and we hope to continue these works into the future to bring all of our roads up to a good standard.”

Haringey Council said it understands residents' frustration - Credit: David Winskill