Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Local Council

Lib Dem councillor accuses Labour of 'marking its own homework' in scrutiny nomination

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:07 PM May 27, 2022
Liberal Democrat councillor Dawn Barnes

Councillor Dawn Barnes (Fortis Green, Liberal Democrats). - Credit: Haringey Lib Dems

At the first full council meeting since the local elections, Haringey's Liberal Democrats accused Labour of "marking its homework" when the party re-appointed a Labour councillor to chair the council's overview and scrutiny committee.

During Haringey Council's annual general meeting on Monday (May 23), the Lib Dems objected to Labour's nomination of John Bevan (Labour, Northumberland Park) to chair the committee.

The committee is in charge of holding the administration to account and scrutinising the effectiveness of policies before they are enacted.

The Lib Dem opposition put forward a nomination of Cllr Pippa Connor (Muswell Hill) to chair, which was vetoed by Labour councillors.

Cllr Dawn Barnes (Fortis Green), who put forward Cllr Connor’s nomination, said: “We are currently in a totally ridiculous situation where the Labour Party is in charge of marking its own homework. It is high time that the scrutiny is chaired by the opposition.

Labour's chief whip, Cllr Elin Weston (Hornsey), said: "The leadership of this council shows we welcome transparency. We are able to hold the executive to account. The opposition has plenty of opportunity to scrutinise."

Haringey Council
Haringey News
North West London News
Crouch End News

Don't Miss

Emily's Walking Book Club prepare to set off across Hampstead Heath

Walking book club: Hampstead Heath, Death and The Penguin

Laura Brick

Logo Icon
The Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Barking and Moorgare File pic: Katie Collin

Transport for London

Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

Metropolitan Police

CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where and when is it happening?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon