When are the London council elections in 2022?

Voters will go to the polls on May 5, 2022 - Credit: Sally Patterson

Elections are due to take place for council seats across London on May 5, 2022.

The last council elections were in 2018, and Labour currently controls Camden, Haringey, Brent and Islington, while the Conservatives control Barnet and Westminster.

Nominations are open for candidates from March 18 to April 5.

The deadline for registering to vote is April 14, while you can apply for postal vote until April 19 and for a proxy vote until April 26.

On May 5, the polls will be open from 7am until 10pm.

New boundaries will be in place for the 2022 elections, with changes to districts and polling stations.

Visit the Camden, Haringey, Barnet, Westminster, Brent and Islington council websites for information relating to your area.

Some boroughs, including Hackney and Tower Hamlets, have a mayoral system, and in those areas a mayor will be elected.