What should Camden's future hold?

Camden Council says it wants to build more creative and sustainable neighbourhoods by 2030 - Credit: PA

Community groups assembled on Wednesday to set a vision for the borough’s future at the We Make Camden summit.

The event, held on November 24 in King's Cross, saw the council, charities and local organisations come together to present ideas to address the challenges that Camden is facing.

In 2018, the council published Camden 2025, which outlines a shared vision for the future of the borough.

Cllr Georgia Gould, the leader of the local authority, said: “We have a proud radical history. We've been at the forefront of so many social movements, the movements for women's equality, for LGBT rights, for racial equality, and led so many tenants’ movements.”

Talking about challenges and inequalities, Cllr Gould said: “Everyone in Camden should be able to live a healthy independent life and Camden should be a clean, vibrant and sustainable place.

“We saw the pandemic had a disproportionate impact on those in our community who were living in poverty, but also our Black, Asian and minority residents.

“It also showed again that extraordinary community spirit and I don't think there was an estate or a street that didn't have a mutual aid group and didn't come together to support each other.”

Camden has set four missions for 2030: every young person having access to economic opportunity; people in position of power reflecting the diversity of the community; everyone eating well and healthily; and for neighbourhoods to be sustainable and creative.

“I think the power of the missions-based approach is that it sets an ambitious target that brings us together as a community and helps us to raise our aspirations,” Cllr Gould said.

Rashid Iqbal, chief executive of The Winch, outlined some of the children’s charity’s programmes to help every young person succeed regardless of their background.

“It's inspiring to me to see how many young people from racialised minorities are so often at the forefront of identifying and tackling systemic failure and championing new and reimagined possibilities,” he said.

Michaela Greene, partnerships and impact director for the Roundhouse, also works with young people.

“We will work with at least 15,000 young people each year with a big focus of our programme to be about supporting young people moving into creative employment,” she said.

Camden Giving, Somers Town Community Association, Our Little Markets and Black Curriculum were among other local organisations that attended the event.