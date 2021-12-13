Climate protesters have blocked access to a north London waste burning facility as part of an ongoing campaign against its planned rebuild.

As part of protests taking place this morning - Monday, December 13 - the group prevented lorries carrying waste from entering the Edmonton Incinerator site.

Campaigners also blocked access to construction vehicles beginning preparatory work to build a larger plant which they deem “environmentally destructive”.

Activists associated with Extinction Rebellion, Black Lives Matter and Stop the Edmonton Incinerator were among those blockading the roads to the Advent Way plant.

Met Police were called to the site shortly after 6am and two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, a spokesperson said.



"Officers remain at the scene and a policing plan is in place," they said.

North London Waste Authority (NLWA) is seeking to expand the capacity of the existing site, which dates back to 1969 and burns the waste of the Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest boroughs.

Construction is set to begin mid-next year on the controversial new incinerator that is 30pc bigger and expected to operate until around 2075.

The project, described as an energy recovery facility by the NLWA, is expected to cost £1.2bn.

Initially priced at £650m, the expansion is also set to include a community centre and a recovery facility for recycled waste.

Designs for the new energy recovery facility - Credit: NLWA

Sarah Eastwood, a spokesperson for the campaigners, said: “We are here to tell our councils and the NLWA that we will not accept this incinerator.

“It is bad for the planet and bad for our communities - local people deserve better.

“We won’t stop campaigning until our elected representatives pause to get an independent review of the plans, and conduct a genuine, inclusive and democratic local consultation.”

Camden, Barnet, Islington and Hackney councils recently reiterated support for the plans while Haringey has called for the project to be paused and reviewed amid environmental concerns.

Today's protest was another step in a long-running campaign which activists say has featured legal challenges, letter writing, a council tax strike and street protests.

It follows a protest outside Islington Town Hall after NLWA rejected calls to pause the project and a demonstration march from Edmonton Green station to the site in September.

The NLWA board, which is made up of two councillors from each of the seven boroughs, is expected to approve the plans at meeting on December 16.

It is likely to appoint Spanish-based multinational Acciona to carry out the rebuild after other potential contractors dropped out.

NLWA has been contacted for comment.