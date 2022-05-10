Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden mayor bows out with An Evening with Arabella Weir

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:37 AM May 10, 2022
Arabella Weir is wearing a unity band in support of World Cancer Day

Mayor of Camden Cllr Sabrina Francis is hosting An Evening with Arabella Weir - Credit: Archant

The mayor of Camden will be spending an evening with comedian Arabella Weir as part of two fundraisers ending her mayoral year.

Cllr Sabrina Francis will host the fundraiser at Lauderdale House, in Waterlow Park on May 17 at 7.30pm.

Arabella Weir, a former Camden School for Girls pupil, rose to fame in the 1990s through her roles in The Fast Show.

Cllr Sabrina Francis

Sabrina is Camden's first black woman mayor - Credit: Camden Council

The mayoral year will then culminate with an evening of food and music at Nola’s speakeasy and cocktail bar in King’s Cross on May 19, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

All money raised will be added to the Mayor’s chosen charity Gingerbread, the charity for single parent families, which currently stands at £12,074.

Camden's first Black mayor, Cllr Francis said she has been "really conscious of being a standard bearer for communities who can be unfairly marginalised"

She added: "The rise of the Omicron variant in the autumn limited the amount of in-person fundraising events I was able to host, so I want to bow out with one final fundraising push."

For Arabella Weir tickets, costing £15 visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-arabella-weir-tickets-333716504047

A night at Nola's costs £80 and includes welcome drinks, canapés and bowl food. A pay bar and music continues until late. Email mayor@camden.gov.uk for tickets.

To donate to Cllr Francis' appeal visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mayor-camden1

