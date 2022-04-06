'We don't have confidence': Camden hustings hears from residents
- Credit: Nathalie Raffray
The 02 Centre and Murphy's Yard plans, cycle and school schemes, and "pointless consultations" were up for discussion at an electoral hustings.
Camden's four main parties went head to head on Tuesday evening at JW3, in Finchley Road, ahead of the local elections on May 5.
On the panel was Labour leader of Camden Council Cllr Georgia Gould; Conservative opposition leader, Cllr Oliver Cooper; Cllr Tom Simon for the Liberal Democrats; and David Stansell, Highgate candidate who replaced Green Party leader Sian Berry, who has tested positive for Covid.
They all agreed that changes have to be made to the 02 Centre redevelopment plans.
Cllr Gould said the council would be "pushing the developer" as the current plans on affordable housing and green spaces were "not good enough".
Cllr Cooper said he stepped down from the planning committee in order to oppose the applications.
Labour had "behind the scenes co-designed the 02 development with Landsec", he added.
Most Read
- 1 Jailed: 15 north London offenders put behind bars in March
- 2 Crouch End farm shop named as awards finalist
- 3 How many Covid patients are there in north London hospitals?
- 4 New education area planned in Waterlow Park
- 5 'Where was I?': sign puts street in new postcode
- 6 5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter
- 7 Camden School for Girls celebrates 150th anniversary
- 8 Filmmakers aim to 'reach people who have suffered childhood trauma'
- 9 'Awful': Council flat tenant endures 7 years of heating issues
- 10 'Cook To Conquer': Charity's rallying cry to feed people through the crisis
"To say labour is demanding better is not true," he said. "We do need to demand better. We need to stop high rises in low rise areas, full stop."
Cllr Simon that if the council cannot get improvements from the developer then the application "needs to be rejected".
The Labour leader was challenged on the 68% of opponents to the cycle lanes on Haverstock Hill, which she said was "a trial".
The issue led to a question about consultations.
"We don't have confidence because we don't believe that you listen to what we say," a woman said.
Mr Stansell said he was "dismayed about the ongoing centralisation of power, particularly the cabinet system".
"We're not a fan of that centralisation of power. We're a fan of bottom up governments driven by the community," he said.
Cllr Simon said: "If [consultations are] just being used to justify a predetermined action it's not good enough."
Cllr Cooper said they should be treated as "marching orders".
He said: "They are not requests they are instructions because you are the bosses and we the representatives are your servants."
Cllr Gould said some schemes had been "transformed" because of the views of residents.
"We need to find different ways of bringing people into decision making because we have so many voices that aren't part of that decision making."
The hustings was held with the London Jewish Forum, Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council.