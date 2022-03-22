Camden Council prepares to welcome refugees from Ukraine

Protesters in Westminster demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Credit: André Langlois

Camden Council has pledged to welcome Ukrainian refugees into the borough through a variety of different measures.

After the government released details about the UK's plans to take in refugees, leader of Camden Council, Councillor Georgia Gould, stated the borough's support.

"If the government wants local communities to step up and take a lead, we urgently need the resources to support us to do this.

"We are clear that a welfare offer should be at the heart of the scheme.

"While we wait for further details from the government on the scheme, we are getting ready here in Camden," Cllr Gould said.

The council said very low numbers of refugees are currently passing through St Pancras, but those who are arriving are provided with support from its partners to help them with their onward journeys.

Teams across the council’s services, working alongside the voluntary sector and community organisations, are putting in place the wrap around arrangements to ensure that anyone who arrives in Camden - either to base themselves here or to travel on via St Pancras to other parts of the country - gets the initial and ongoing support they need.

Initial welcome support Camden Council and its partners are providing includes safeguarding support for any vulnerable adults or children who may need it, support for anyone arriving with urgent medical or mental health needs, overseen by the NHS and assistance with onward journeys.

The council also has Ukrainian and Russian interpreters to help with queries.

A rest centre has been provided including refreshments and storage for luggage and valuables.

Little Village charity is providing essentials like nappies, baby food, and toiletries for children under five.

The council also announced last week that no person in Camden will face an increase in council tax because they choose to open their home to a refugee from Ukraine, or from other parts of the world, through a government scheme.

People take part in a demonstration on Whitehall, at the entrance to Downing Street, London, to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Saturday February 26, 2022. - Credit: PA

How can you help?

The council is looking for people with Ukrainian and Russian language skills to support their welcome team.

To sign up to volunteer visit https://help.timetospare.com/ukraine

Residents who want to provide a home for a refugee can register interest via the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.