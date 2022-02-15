Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden offering cash for Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:13 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 5:15 PM February 15, 2022
Church Row Nursery pupils at a Queen's Diamond Jubilee street party. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Church Row Nursery pupils at a Queen's Diamond Jubilee street party. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Community groups wishing to hold a party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee can apply for up to £2,000 funding.

Camden Council has so far received seven applications for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee between June 2 and 5.

Groups can apply to its Community Festival Grant Scheme, where there's £35,000 in the pot, for funding.

The deadline is on February 28 with successful applicants notified on March 31.

Grants of £200 to 2,000 are available as the council "cannot fully fund a community event", a spokesperson said.

Those receiving a grant will also receive a waiver of all non-statutory fees and charges such as road closures, trading licenses, waste collections and parking suspensions relating to their event. 

Small community events that are not successful in securing grant funding, can still make the most of an inclusive discounted admin fee of £100.

Email the council at events@camden.gov.uk or call on 020 7974 5633.

Visit https://www.camden.gov.uk/community-festivals

