Camden Council pauses plans to cut library jobs

Published: 10:41 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM July 7, 2021

Plans to cut nine full-time jobs as part of a restructuring of Camden’s libraries have been paused.

Camden Council has suspended proposals so that it can speak to the trade union Unison, which previously criticised the changes, before resuming a consultation.

The plans would apply to all of the borough’s libraries including in Highgate, Queen’s Crescent, West Hampstead and Swiss Cottage.

The council says there is no timeframe for when the plans will resume, after hitting pause in May, and that the nine jobs set to be cut in the original proposals were principally management and back office roles.

Camden said it was not reducing its library services, but that budget cuts from central government have halved its funding.

A town hall spokesperson said: “These latest plans will support our libraries’ increasing role as community and digital hubs – they remain a vital access point for all parts of our communities to access a wide range of online and face to face services.”