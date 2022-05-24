Women earn more than men and white staff more than Black, Asian and other ethnicities, but the gap is closing according to Camden Council's latest pay gap report.

Key findings include the pay gap still favours female staff, adding that part-time data is "skewed" as "73 per cent of part-time employees at Camden are female". Performance Related Pay (PRP) favours male staff.

White workers earn the most and this is attributed to the lower number of Black, Asian and Other Ethnicity (BAOE) representation at senior levels which continues to drive the ethnicity pay gaps.

The median and mean pay gaps between BOAE and white employees were 10.9pc and 13pc respectively, down from 11.6pc and 14.3pc in 2017.

However, the report states that the proportion BAME staff at the chief officer level has improved by almost 10pc since last year.

Analysis of pay data by disability is "hindered by the low number of staff who have declared a disability and the extremely high proportion of ‘unknowns’".

The council aims to build on current work to understand the different experiences of staff by encouraging people to share their ethnicity details and disability status.

Actions and commitments from the Race Equality Action Plan and Disability Charter will address barriers to equality, the report adds.

Joanna Brown, director of people and inclusion at Camden Council said the local authority is "one of the few organisations in the country to" to take a position on pay disparity.

She added: "We believe that by shining a light on any disparity in pay you are acknowledging there is an issue and can find ways to fix it.

"The ethnicity pay gap continues to be a top priority for the council and we are pleased this year to see for the first time a more noticeable shift in closing the pay gap between staff in Black, Asian and Other Ethnicity groups and White staff.

"We see this as the green shoots of change resulting from the work we have done over a number of years and hope our continued focus on this sees this trend towards parity continue in future years.

"We know there is much more we need to do, and we will continue to take action to address pay gaps and to make sure our policies and practices are fair across the organisation."