Measures such as household support funds and council tax freezes are among the initiatives councils are implementing to combat the 30-year high inflation levels in the UK.

Official figures showed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, making it the highest level since March 1992, when it was at 7.1%.

This coincides with Ofgem increasing its annual energy price cap by nearly £700 in April and the government’s upcoming National Insurance increase, resulting in a huge hit on people’s pockets.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has resisted calls for the tax rise to be postponed, instead offering a state-funded £200 discount on energy bills in October, which households will eventually have to repay.

To tackle the crisis, Barnet, Camden and Haringey have all announced a range of schemes they claim will support residents.

Here is a snapshot of what they are offering.

Barnet

Cllr Dan Thomas, leader of Barnet Council, said: “With inflation at a 30-year high, the council must work doubly hard to support our residents struggling with the cost of living. That is why I have proposed freezing general council tax for the coming year.

“This freeze, along with the rebate being offered by the government for most households will help our residents save hundreds of pounds in real terms.”

Camden

Camden Cllr Richard Olszewski, cabinet member for finance and transformation, said: “We know this is a really difficult time as many of our residents face rising living costs, but we want to reassure residents that we are here to help.”

Cllr Olszewski said that the council tax support scheme and the household support fund are among the schemes Camden Council is providing.

He added: “If residents are worried about paying their bills, debt or accessing food, need advice on housing or employment, or need any other support, we are here to help. Please get in touch with us on 02079744444 (option 9) or by visiting camden.gov.uk/coronavirus."

Haringey

Leader of Haringey Council Cllr Peray Ahmet said that despite government cuts, it remains “absolutely committed” to helping disadvantaged families, and urges residents to visit the Haringey Here to Help page on the council website.

She said: “Our new Haringey support fund is there to help residents facing exceptional costs including high energy bills and our financial support team can help with a range of information and support including ensuring residents are receiving all the benefits they are entitled to.”